State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

