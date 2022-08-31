State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,856 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trustmark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

