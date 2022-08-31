State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.25 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OII stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $897.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

