State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

