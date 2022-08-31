State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.28 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

USPH opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

