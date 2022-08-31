State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

