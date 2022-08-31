State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

