State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.