State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

