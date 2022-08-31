State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.33 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of American Assets Trust worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. abrdn plc raised its position in American Assets Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,797,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,078,760.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,281,353.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,797,855 shares in the company, valued at $194,078,760.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 152,071 shares of company stock worth $4,533,803. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.