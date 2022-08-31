State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.39 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,375 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

