State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

