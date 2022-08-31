State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.43 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,664 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in O-I Glass by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 8.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in O-I Glass by 47.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

