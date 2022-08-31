State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.