State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 230.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $9,391,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $919.29 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

