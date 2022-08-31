State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
