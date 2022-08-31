State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

(Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.