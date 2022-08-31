State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,304,000 after buying an additional 434,828 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.