State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Stepan by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stepan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stepan Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.75. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

