State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,253 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

