State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 2,954 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCC opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

