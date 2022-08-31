State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 8,291 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 319,836 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

