State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ATI by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 787.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

