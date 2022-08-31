State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 497,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 283,130 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,694.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

