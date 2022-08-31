State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.12% of NOW worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NOW by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

