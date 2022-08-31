State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 183,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 235,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

