State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Syneos Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.