State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 360 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DaVita by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.