State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 40,000 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.