State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 580 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $122,830,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $24,754,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $23,000,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 668.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.