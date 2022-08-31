State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 94,358 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 316,809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

