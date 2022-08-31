State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $1.30 Million Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 336,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Astra Space as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astra Space by 3,214.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 398,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 386,888 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astra Space news, CEO Chris Kemp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chris Kemp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,155,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,597.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astra Space Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

