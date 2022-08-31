State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.21% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

