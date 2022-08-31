State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Radware worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 311.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $4,529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $954.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.31, a P/E/G ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

