State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $968.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

