State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $70,575.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $3,336,947 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

PCRX opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

