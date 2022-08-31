State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Perion Network worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $901.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

