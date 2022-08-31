Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Sun Communities worth $97,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

