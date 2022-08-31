Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of JFrog worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in JFrog by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in JFrog by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in JFrog by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $1,379,373. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

