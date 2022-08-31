TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PVH by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

