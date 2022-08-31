TD Asset Management Inc. Has $994,000 Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HURN opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,282. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.