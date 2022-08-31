TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NetEase by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NetEase by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

