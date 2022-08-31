TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitable Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.