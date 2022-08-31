TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of National Presto Industries worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in National Presto Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Presto Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

National Presto Industries Profile

Shares of NPK stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a market cap of $488.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

