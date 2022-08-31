TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of TD SYNNEX worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,094 shares of company stock worth $4,640,547. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

