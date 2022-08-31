TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

