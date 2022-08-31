The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 72.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 122,617 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

