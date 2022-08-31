The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.85% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $98,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

