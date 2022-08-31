Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Trinseo worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinseo Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.52.

NYSE TSE opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $959.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

