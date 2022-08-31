Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 346,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

