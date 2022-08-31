UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

